Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CFO Gianluca Romano Sells 1,350 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.76, for a total transaction of $1,109,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,004,428.80. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gianluca Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36.

On Thursday, May 7th, Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $1,464,540.00.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded up $52.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $868.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $689.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.16. The company has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $124.63 and a 1 year high of $966.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $798.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Seagate to $920 from $775 and kept an Overweight rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. MarketScreener

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Seagate to $920 from $775 and kept an rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: BofA Securities also lifted its Seagate price target to $900 from $840 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend around the name. Yahoo Finance

BofA Securities also lifted its Seagate price target to $900 from $840 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend around the name. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its price target to $1,090, citing AI growth potential and longer-term upside from Seagate’s storage technology strategy. MSN

Mizuho increased its price target to $1,090, citing AI growth potential and longer-term upside from Seagate’s storage technology strategy. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of unprecedented AI-driven storage demand, with investors focusing on its Mozaic/HAMR technology and improving earnings outlook. Yahoo Finance

Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of unprecedented AI-driven storage demand, with investors focusing on its Mozaic/HAMR technology and improving earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive, with Seagate carrying a Moderate Buy recommendation overall. American Banking News

Brokerage consensus remains constructive, with Seagate carrying a recommendation overall. Negative Sentiment: Some trading weakness was linked to broader market pressure after hotter-than-expected CPI data revived rate-hike concerns, weighing on semiconductors and related tech stocks. Yahoo Finance

Some trading weakness was linked to broader market pressure after hotter-than-expected CPI data revived rate-hike concerns, weighing on semiconductors and related tech stocks. Negative Sentiment: One market note also flagged valuation risk after Seagate’s sharp run-up, suggesting investors may be balancing strong fundamentals against a stretched share price. Zacks

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,642,796,000 after purchasing an additional 442,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after buying an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after buying an additional 258,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after buying an additional 234,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after buying an additional 243,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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