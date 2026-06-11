Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) EVP John Christopher Morris Sells 574 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) EVP John Christopher Morris sold 574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.66, for a total transaction of $471,632.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,023,430.34. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Christopher Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $52.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $868.09. 2,621,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,229. The company has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $689.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $124.63 and a twelve month high of $966.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $798.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Seagate to $920 from $775 and kept an Overweight rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. MarketScreener

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Seagate to $920 from $775 and kept an rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: BofA Securities also lifted its Seagate price target to $900 from $840 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend around the name. Yahoo Finance

BofA Securities also lifted its Seagate price target to $900 from $840 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend around the name. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its price target to $1,090, citing AI growth potential and longer-term upside from Seagate’s storage technology strategy. MSN

Mizuho increased its price target to $1,090, citing AI growth potential and longer-term upside from Seagate’s storage technology strategy. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of unprecedented AI-driven storage demand, with investors focusing on its Mozaic/HAMR technology and improving earnings outlook. Yahoo Finance

Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of unprecedented AI-driven storage demand, with investors focusing on its Mozaic/HAMR technology and improving earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive, with Seagate carrying a Moderate Buy recommendation overall. American Banking News

Brokerage consensus remains constructive, with Seagate carrying a recommendation overall. Negative Sentiment: Some trading weakness was linked to broader market pressure after hotter-than-expected CPI data revived rate-hike concerns, weighing on semiconductors and related tech stocks. Yahoo Finance

Some trading weakness was linked to broader market pressure after hotter-than-expected CPI data revived rate-hike concerns, weighing on semiconductors and related tech stocks. Negative Sentiment: One market note also flagged valuation risk after Seagate’s sharp run-up, suggesting investors may be balancing strong fundamentals against a stretched share price. Zacks

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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