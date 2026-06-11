Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $544,893.18 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.86, for a total value of $544,893.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,525,779.40. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Ban Seng Teh sold 7,557 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.45, for a total value of $6,147,241.65.

On Thursday, May 14th, Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX traded up $52.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $868.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,621,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,229. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $124.63 and a 12 month high of $966.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $689.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.16. The company has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $798.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on STX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $6,642,796,000 after purchasing an additional 442,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Seagate to $920 from $775 and kept an Overweight rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. MarketScreener

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Seagate to $920 from $775 and kept an rating, implying additional upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: BofA Securities also lifted its Seagate price target to $900 from $840 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend around the name. Yahoo Finance

BofA Securities also lifted its Seagate price target to $900 from $840 and reiterated a rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend around the name. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its price target to $1,090, citing AI growth potential and longer-term upside from Seagate’s storage technology strategy. MSN

Mizuho increased its price target to $1,090, citing AI growth potential and longer-term upside from Seagate’s storage technology strategy. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of unprecedented AI-driven storage demand, with investors focusing on its Mozaic/HAMR technology and improving earnings outlook. Yahoo Finance

Several recent articles highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of unprecedented AI-driven storage demand, with investors focusing on its Mozaic/HAMR technology and improving earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive, with Seagate carrying a Moderate Buy recommendation overall. American Banking News

Brokerage consensus remains constructive, with Seagate carrying a recommendation overall. Negative Sentiment: Some trading weakness was linked to broader market pressure after hotter-than-expected CPI data revived rate-hike concerns, weighing on semiconductors and related tech stocks. Yahoo Finance

Some trading weakness was linked to broader market pressure after hotter-than-expected CPI data revived rate-hike concerns, weighing on semiconductors and related tech stocks. Negative Sentiment: One market note also flagged valuation risk after Seagate’s sharp run-up, suggesting investors may be balancing strong fundamentals against a stretched share price. Zacks

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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