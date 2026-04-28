Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.800-5.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $16.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $579.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.24. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $607.89.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $468.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $535.58.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the sale, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total transaction of $2,434,742.08. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 111,550 shares of company stock worth $46,476,441 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,690 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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