Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the data storage provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price indicates a potential upside of 87.34% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.00.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $747.30 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $894.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $167.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.61. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares in the company, valued at $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.4% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings beat: Seagate reported adjusted EPS of $5.71, above the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 48.5% year over year to $3.63 billion, topping expectations of approximately $3.50 billion. Net income increased to $1.29 billion from $488 million a year earlier. Seagate fiscal fourth-quarter results

Seagate reported adjusted EPS of $5.71, above the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 48.5% year over year to $3.63 billion, topping expectations of approximately $3.50 billion. Net income increased to $1.29 billion from $488 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Outlook materially exceeded estimates: Seagate forecast fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion and EPS of $7.10 to $7.50, compared with analyst estimates of $3.7 billion and $5.63, respectively. The outlook reflects robust demand for high-capacity drives from cloud and AI data centers. Seagate AI-driven storage outlook

Seagate forecast fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion and EPS of $7.10 to $7.50, compared with analyst estimates of $3.7 billion and $5.63, respectively. The outlook reflects robust demand for high-capacity drives from cloud and AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Improving cash generation and technology position: Management highlighted record fiscal 2026 profitability, 34% annual revenue growth and $3.1 billion in free cash flow. Its HAMR/Mozaic technologies are increasing drive capacity without requiring equivalent manufacturing expansion, supporting margins as AI storage demand grows.

Management highlighted record fiscal 2026 profitability, 34% annual revenue growth and $3.1 billion in free cash flow. Its HAMR/Mozaic technologies are increasing drive capacity without requiring equivalent manufacturing expansion, supporting margins as AI storage demand grows. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend maintained: Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record September 24. The annualized yield is approximately 0.4%, making the payment supportive but modest relative to the stock’s valuation.

Seagate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, payable October 7 to shareholders of record September 24. The annualized yield is approximately 0.4%, making the payment supportive but modest relative to the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking remain headwinds: STX had already more than doubled during the year and recently traded near its all-time high, leaving the shares vulnerable to a “sell-the-news” reaction even after the earnings beat. The broader pullback in AI and memory-related stocks may also be amplifying volatility.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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