Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading 3.2% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,111.00 and last traded at $1,025.36. Approximately 5,496,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,187,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $993.25.

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More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $229.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $801.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,724,943.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total transaction of $927,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,146,807.68. This trade represents a 13.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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