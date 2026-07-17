SEALSQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAES)

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 56,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,657 call options.

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SEALSQ Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAES traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 9,599,323 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485,988. SEALSQ has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LAES shares. Wall Street Zen lowered SEALSQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEALSQ has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAES

Insider Buying and Selling at SEALSQ

In other news, CFO John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 256,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,215.64. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Pierre Enguent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,300. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,664 shares of company stock worth $224,695.

Institutional Trading of SEALSQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SEALSQ during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SEALSQ by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SEALSQ by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEALSQ in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

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