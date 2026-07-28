Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 104,934 Shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 104,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $7,799,744.22. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,750,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $130,110,725.51. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 112,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $10,156,500.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 112,500 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $9,836,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 108,210 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $7,931,071.60.

On Friday, May 15th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 210,105 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $15,451,121.70.

On Monday, May 18th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 131,685 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $9,785,073.40.

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StoneX Group Stock Down 0.7%

SNEX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 215,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,049. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.65.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded StoneX Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut StoneX Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of StoneX Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNEX

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,545 shares of the company's stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $449,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,711 shares of the company's stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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