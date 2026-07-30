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SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
SEGRO logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Operational performance improved: Like-for-like net rental income rose 5.3% and adjusted EPS increased 6.6%, while new headline rent reached £53 million, including a sharp increase in pre-lets.
  • Growth opportunities remain strong: SEGRO expanded its data-center power pipeline to 3 GVA and has a substantial £441 million industrial and logistics development pipeline, with completions expected to accelerate in the second half.
  • Valuation pressures affected returns: EPRA NTA per share declined 2.5% following U.K. yield expansion, and the dividend increase was limited to 4.5%; shares fell 0.5% after the results.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SEGRO had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 3.51%.

Here are the key takeaways from SEGRO's conference call:

  • Operational performance strengthened: Like-for-like net rental income rose 5.3% and adjusted EPS increased 6.6%, supported by rent reviews, asset management and development completions.
  • Leasing momentum improved: SEGRO signed £53 million of new headline rent, including £24 million of pre-lets versus £3 million in the prior-year period. Management expects occupancy to improve in the second half as vacant U.K. space moves through advanced negotiations.
  • Data-center growth opportunity expanded: The power bank reached 3 GVA, including 1.4 GVA of near-to-mid-term opportunities, while SEGRO added 0.5 GVA of reservations and signed a further powered-shell pre-let with VIRTUS.
  • Development pipeline remains substantial: Industrial and logistics projects represent £441 million of potential rent, with £90 million in current and near-term projects at an average expected yield of 7.4%; development completions are expected to increase materially in the second half.
  • Valuation and dividend constraints weighed on the outlook: EPRA NTA per share fell 2.5% after U.K. yield expansion, while the 4.5% dividend increase was limited by the Prologis best-and-final offer and is not indicative of full-year expectations.

SEGRO Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SGRO traded down GBX 5.20 on Thursday, reaching GBX 966.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,564,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,041,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 815.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.57. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 603 and a twelve month high of GBX 997.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGRO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 995 target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a £104.30 price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 855 to GBX 917 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,241.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEGRO

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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