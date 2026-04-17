SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.8333.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 5th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $326,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,282.54. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,412,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,883,230 shares in the company, valued at $552,241,542.90. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,447 shares of company stock valued at $12,318,659. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,217 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company's stock.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $78.93 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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