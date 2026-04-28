Select Water Solutions (WTTR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Select Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $344.3710 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $320.85 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Select Water Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 0.97. Select Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Select Water Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Select Water Solutions from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTTR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 33,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $441,925.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,636.29. This trade represents a 11.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 55,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 59.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company's stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company's offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

Further Reading

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