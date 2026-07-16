Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $1.2966 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Selective Insurance Group's payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Selective Insurance Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,627 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,705 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,749 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company's stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

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