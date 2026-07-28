SELLAS Life Sciences Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 75,479 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 35,245 call options.

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SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

Shares of SLS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 6,109,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,030. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLS has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLS. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,337 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms' tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient's own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company's lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

Further Reading

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