Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Director Pablo Ferrero Sells 2,600 Shares

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,270,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,340. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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