Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.31.

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Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.07. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,600.20. This represents a 24.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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