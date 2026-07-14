Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells $266,000.00 in Stock

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) CEO Hong Hou sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,618,267. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Semtech Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $9.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,167,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,299. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.46 and a beta of 2.31. Semtech Corporation has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $177.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $283.53 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $110.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $105.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Semtech

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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