Sen. Gary C. Peters Buys Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Senator Gary C. Peters (Democratic-Michigan) recently bought shares of AT&T Inc. NYSE: T. In a filing disclosed on July 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AT&T stock on June 29th.

Senator Gary C. Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz NASDAQ: KHC on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Corteva NYSE: CTVA on 4/23/2026.

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AT&T Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robinswood Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

About Senator Peters

Gary Peters (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Michigan. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Peters (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Michigan. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Peters completed Ballotpedia's Candidate Connection survey in 2020. Click here to read the survey answers. Peters was elected to the Senate in 2014. On May 1, 2013, Peters announced he would seek election to the United States Senate seat that was being vacated in 2014 by retiring Michigan Sen. Carl Levin. Peters ran unopposed in the Democratic primary on August 5, 2014, before he defeated Terri Lynn Land (R), Jim Fulner (Libertarian), Richard Matkin (U.S. Taxpayers), and Chris Wahmhoff (Green) in the general election on November 4, 2014. Peters was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Michigan's 9th Congressional District from 2009 to 2013 and Michigan's 14th Congressional District from 2013 to 2015. He also served as Commissioner of the Michigan Lottery from 2003 to 2007. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Peters is an average Democratic member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Democratic Party on the majority of bills. On January 28, 2021, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) appointed Peters to head the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee for the 2022 campaign cycle. Peters was born in 1958 in Pontiac, Michigan. After graduating from Alma College in 1980, Peters went on to receive his M.B.A. from the University of Detroit and his J.D. from Wayne State University in 1985 and 1989, respectively. Prior to his political career, Peters worked as a professor and investment banker. He also served in the United States Naval Reserve from 1993 to 2000 and from 2001 to 2005.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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