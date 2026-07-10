Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL. In a filing disclosed on July 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Apple stock on June 24th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Crown Castle NYSE: CCI on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Coherent NYSE: COHR on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 5/8/2026.

on 5/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Oracle NYSE: ORCL on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM on 4/13/2026.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $313.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,589,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,274,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.97. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Trending Headlines about Apple

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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