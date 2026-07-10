Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sells Off Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic-Rhode Island) recently sold shares of Crown Castle Inc. NYSE: CCI. In a filing disclosed on July 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crown Castle stock on June 25th.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 6/30/2026.

on 6/30/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Coherent NYSE: COHR on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 6/25/2026.

on 6/25/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 6/24/2026.

on 6/24/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA on 5/8/2026.

on 5/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Oracle NYSE: ORCL on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM on 4/13/2026.

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Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $76.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.51. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is currently 175.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 15,269 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 55.6% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

About Senator Whitehouse

Sheldon Whitehouse (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Rhode Island. He assumed office on January 3, 2007. His current term ends on January 3, 2031. Whitehouse (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Rhode Island. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

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