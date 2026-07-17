Sen. Tommy Tuberville Unloads Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Senator Tommy Tuberville (Republican-Alabama) recently sold shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Lockheed Martin stock on June 8th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $513.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.97. The stock has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a $10.5 billion U.S. Special Operations Command contract to provide next-generation logistics and sustainment support, a meaningful backlogged revenue win that could bolster investor confidence. Article Title

Lockheed Martin won a to provide next-generation logistics and sustainment support, a meaningful backlogged revenue win that could bolster investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will expand Lockheed Martin Ventures into the U.K. and Europe , committing at least $100 million to defense-tech startups, which may help strengthen its technology pipeline and international presence. Article Title

The company said it will , committing at least to defense-tech startups, which may help strengthen its technology pipeline and international presence. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin also continues to deepen its undersea and submarine market exposure, including a recent U.S. Navy contract and related technology work, which adds to its long-term defense growth story. Article Title

Lockheed Martin also continues to deepen its exposure, including a recent U.S. Navy contract and related technology work, which adds to its long-term defense growth story. Neutral Sentiment: With quarterly earnings due next week , analysts are watching whether Lockheed can meet expectations after recent commentary suggested the setup may not favor an easy beat. Article Title

With , analysts are watching whether Lockheed can meet expectations after recent commentary suggested the setup may not favor an easy beat. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin shares have also been under some pressure recently, reflecting broader investor caution ahead of earnings despite the new contract news. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $607.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville's career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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