Sen. Tommy Tuberville Unloads Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (Republican-Alabama) recently sold shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. NYSE: AWK. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in American Water Works stock on June 8th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of CSX NASDAQ: CSX on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Duke Energy NYSE: DUK on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Lockheed Martin NYSE: LMT on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Mastercard NYSE: MA on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy NYSE: NEE on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Pfizer NYSE: PFE on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 6/8/2026.

on 6/8/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 6/8/2026.

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American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.57 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock's fifty day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Water Works this week:

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville's career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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