Sen. Tommy Tuberville Unloads Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (Republican-Alabama) recently sold shares of CSX Corporation NASDAQ: CSX. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in CSX stock on June 8th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

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CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. CSX Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 21.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CSX's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting CSX

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 96,484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CSX by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 111,914 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 73,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 45,116 shares during the last quarter. KTF Investments LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, BNB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Boone sold 136,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $6,384,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,742,647.40. This represents a 39.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 353,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,430,015.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. New Street Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial set a $46.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $47.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville's career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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