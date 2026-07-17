Sen. Tommy Tuberville Unloads Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

Senator Tommy Tuberville (Republican-Alabama) recently sold shares of Wabtec NYSE: WAB. In a filing disclosed on July 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wabtec stock on June 9th.

Senator Tommy Tuberville also recently made the following trade(s):

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Wabtec Stock Up 1.5%

WAB stock opened at $263.58 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.77. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $284.91.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wabtec

About Senator Tuberville

Tommy Tuberville (Republican Party) (also known as Coach) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Alabama. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Tuberville (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Alabama. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Tuberville was head coach for several college football teams between 1995 and 2016, including at Auburn University and the University of Cincinnati. Tommy Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas, and lives in Auburn, Alabama. Tuberville's career experience includes working as a studio analyst with ESPN and as the head football coach of the University of Mississippi, the University of Auburn, Texas Tech University, and the University of Cincinnati.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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