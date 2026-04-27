Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY) Releases Earnings Results

Sendas Distribuidora (OTCMKTS:ASAIY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 0.64%.

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Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAIY traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,065. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA is a Brazilian retail and distribution company that operates in the grocery and consumer goods sector. The company’s core activities include operating retail outlets and managing distribution operations that supply food, beverages, household products and personal-care items to end consumers and commercial customers. Its business model centers on combining in-store retailing with logistics and supply-chain services to move fast‑moving consumer goods across its network.

Product categories handled by Sendas typically include fresh and packaged foods, dairy and frozen goods, beverages, cleaning and household supplies, and health and beauty products.

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