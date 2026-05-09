Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.10.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ST

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $280,345. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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