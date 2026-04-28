Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $927.47 million.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $280,345. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.80.

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About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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