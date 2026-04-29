Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.90.

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Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 754,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,039. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $280,345. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,002,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sensata Technologies

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Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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