Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Barclays

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.40.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.56. 260,457 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,451. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 219.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $280,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $152,009,000 after buying an additional 3,100,927 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after buying an additional 2,778,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,966,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $143,600,000 after buying an additional 961,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $21,786,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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