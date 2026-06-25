Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.80.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 219,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $214,557,000 after purchasing an additional 150,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,753,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 298,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 143,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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