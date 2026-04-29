Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Oppenheimer's price target points to a potential upside of 39.71% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ST. Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.40.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. 1,751,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,550. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The business had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $280,345. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Sensata Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Sensata Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat estimates — Sensata reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.84 consensus and revenue of $934.8M vs. ~$927.5M, driven by strength in Aerospace and Commercial Equipment; investors view this as evidence of execution and top-line momentum. Sensata Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Q1 results beat estimates — Sensata reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.84 consensus and revenue of $934.8M vs. ~$927.5M, driven by strength in Aerospace and Commercial Equipment; investors view this as evidence of execution and top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift from Barclays — Barclays raised its target to $49 and kept an "overweight" stance, implying meaningful upside vs. current levels, which supports longer-term bullish views. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift from Barclays — Barclays raised its target to $49 and kept an "overweight" stance, implying meaningful upside vs. current levels, which supports longer-term bullish views. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target raise from Truist — Truist raised its target to $43 but maintained a "hold" rating, a modest endorsement that is less bullish than Barclays' action. Benzinga

Analyst target raise from Truist — Truist raised its target to $43 but maintained a "hold" rating, a modest endorsement that is less bullish than Barclays' action. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and company filings published — the full transcript and slide deck give detail on segment performance, backlog, and product trends for investors doing due diligence. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript and company filings published — the full transcript and slide deck give detail on segment performance, backlog, and product trends for investors doing due diligence. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion circulated — analysts and commentators are re‑examining Sensata’s valuation after the quarter, noting a premium multiple that can make the stock more sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Valuation Article

Valuation discussion circulated — analysts and commentators are re‑examining Sensata’s valuation after the quarter, noting a premium multiple that can make the stock more sensitive to guidance and execution updates. Negative Sentiment: Cautious/near‑term guidance — Sensata set Q2 EPS guidance of $0.89–$0.95 and revenue guidance of $950M–$980M (roughly around consensus), which some investors interpreted as conservative (lower-end EPS and midpoint near consensus) given the quarter’s upside, prompting profit‑taking. Press Release with Guidance

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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