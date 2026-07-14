Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.32 and traded as high as $45.26. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $44.4320, with a volume of 1,519,442 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.60.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 143.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 165.4% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,975,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $152,009,000 after buying an additional 3,100,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,509,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $116,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $62,966,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,313,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 961,457 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,402,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $84,601,000 after acquiring an additional 750,646 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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