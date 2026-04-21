Sensata Technologies (ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $927.47 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%.The firm had revenue of $917.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $911.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business's fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is presently 252.63%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $280,345 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 59,921 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Sensata Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Sensata Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ST

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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