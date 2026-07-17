SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.9310.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.0%

S stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.82.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $131,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 982,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,428,892.40. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Barry L. Padgett sold 15,460 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $276,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 987,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,661,151.12. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,837 shares of company stock worth $8,245,598. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 700.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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