SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $836,521.60 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 57,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $836,521.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,894,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,658,196.20. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 39,118 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $615,326.14.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,960 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $343,674.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $3,549,092.48.

On Friday, May 1st, Tomer Weingarten sold 100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Tomer Weingarten sold 72,523 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $969,632.51.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $562,362.08.

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SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.83. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.SentinelOne's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company's stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company's stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $54,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company's stock worth $197,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $35,781,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.67.

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About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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