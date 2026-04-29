Sera Prognostics (SERA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $0.0970 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 39,417.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.05. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $43,014.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 741,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,445.30. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,133 shares of company stock worth $103,854. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc is a precision medicine company focused on improving pregnancy outcomes through proteomic testing. The company's flagship product, the PreTRM™ test, is a blood-based assay designed to assess a woman's risk of delivering prematurely by measuring specific protein biomarkers in maternal serum. By identifying patients at elevated risk for spontaneous preterm birth, Sera Prognostics aims to enable earlier interventions and tailored care plans that can reduce the incidence of neonatal complications associated with early delivery.

Since its founding in 2014 and subsequent initial public offering in 2020, Sera Prognostics has worked closely with clinical research networks and obstetric care providers across the United States to validate the clinical performance of its PreTRM test.

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