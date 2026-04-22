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Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading 15.2% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Seraphim Space Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 15.2% intraday to GBX 216.13 (high GBX 217) on heavy trading of 3,123,114 shares, about 60% above the average session volume.
  • The trust has a market capitalization of £502.86 million, a P/E of 5.14 and a beta of 2.18, with its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages at GBX 154.92 and GBX 120.78 respectively, reflecting recent strong price momentum.
  • Seraphim is the world's first listed Space Tech fund targeting early and growth‑stage space companies; it reported GBX (0.89) EPS for the quarter but shows a reported net margin of 1,940.84% and return on equity of 20.81%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Seraphim Space Investment Trust.

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT - Get Free Report) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 217 and last traded at GBX 216.13. 3,123,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,948,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.60.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.78. The company has a market capitalization of £502.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seraphim Space Investment Trust had a net margin of 1,940.84% and a return on equity of 20.81%.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The world's first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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