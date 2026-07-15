ServiceNow (NOW) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $3.9267 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $210.20.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on ServiceNow to $115 from $100, suggesting analysts still see upside and stable demand trends. Benzinga

UBS raised its price target on ServiceNow to $115 from $100, suggesting analysts still see upside and stable demand trends. Positive Sentiment: New partner and government-contract announcements highlighted continued ecosystem momentum, including C1Secure’s ServiceNow-native FedRAMP 20x platform and Empower AI’s GSA enterprise IT award, both reinforcing ServiceNow’s role in AI-enabled workflow and public-sector modernization. Article Title Article Title

New partner and government-contract announcements highlighted continued ecosystem momentum, including C1Secure’s ServiceNow-native FedRAMP 20x platform and Empower AI’s GSA enterprise IT award, both reinforcing ServiceNow’s role in AI-enabled workflow and public-sector modernization. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary argues ServiceNow’s AI tools, including Now Assist, could become a stronger monetization driver as investors rotate toward application software. Article Title

Recent commentary argues ServiceNow’s AI tools, including Now Assist, could become a stronger monetization driver as investors rotate toward application software. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles debated ServiceNow’s valuation and long-term prospects, with some calling it attractive for the rebound and others saying it is not the cheapest name in software. Article Title Article Title

Several analyst-style articles debated ServiceNow’s valuation and long-term prospects, with some calling it attractive for the rebound and others saying it is not the cheapest name in software. Negative Sentiment: IBM’s revenue warning triggered a broader selloff in tech and dragged ServiceNow lower along with other enterprise software names like Accenture. Article Title Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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