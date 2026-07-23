ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the information technology services provider's stock. Piper Sandler's price target suggests a potential upside of 46.60% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.32.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $210.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company's revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,992,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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