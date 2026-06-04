ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 1.4% - Here's What Happened

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.80 and last traded at $119.5330. 27,948,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 23,880,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.90.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Get Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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