Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 3,220 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVT. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,400 to GBX 3,450 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,975 to GBX 3,225 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 3,300 price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from £332.90 to £287.90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of GBX 6,867.14.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SVT

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 3,039.77 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,970.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,039.35. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 2,381 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,335. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.63.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 179.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm had revenue of GBX 283.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Severn Trent will post 107.3706004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Jesic sold 6,531 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,018, for a total value of £197,105.58. Also, insider Helen Miles sold 11,240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,018, for a total value of £339,223.20. Insiders sold a total of 20,551 shares of company stock valued at $61,672,638 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Severn Trent Company Profile

As one of Britain's largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region - around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends. The UK's regulatory model provides a high degree of certainty over five-year periods.

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