Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.8333.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Securities set a $170.00 price target on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.38. 321,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,545. Sezzle has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 6.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sezzle news, CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.23, for a total value of $1,782,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,012.13. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 11,822 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $1,258,570.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,200,422.10. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 124,382 shares of company stock valued at $17,416,662 over the last 90 days. 49.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Sezzle by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company's stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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