Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $3,523,608.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,523,608.00. Following the sale, the director owned 442,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,073,154.65. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Paul Paradis sold 193 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $19,354.04.

On Thursday, May 7th, Paul Paradis sold 25,439 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,627,848.70.

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Sezzle Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 905,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,060. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 6.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,361 shares of the company's stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,340 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 3,973.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the company's stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company's stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 1,068.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,487 shares of the company's stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,978 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.00.

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Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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