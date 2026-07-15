Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.51 and last traded at $185.85, with a volume of 7598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.39.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEZL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEZL

Sezzle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.61.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $4,259,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 416,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,153,063.25. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 6,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $1,246,776.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 259,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,737,019.80. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 124,382 shares of company stock valued at $17,416,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,426 shares of the company's stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company's stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sezzle by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company's stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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