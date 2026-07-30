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Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Insider Rachel Kentleton Purchases 17,785 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Shaftesbury Capital logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Insider buying: Shaftesbury Capital insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 17,785 shares at an average of GBX 144, investing approximately £25,610.
  • Financial performance: The company reported quarterly earnings of GBX 2.40 per share, with a 141.28% net margin and 8.78% return on equity.
  • Analyst outlook: Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus, with four Buy ratings and one Hold rating and an average price target of GBX 180.40, above the recent GBX 143.80 opening price.
  • Interested in Shaftesbury Capital? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC - Get Free Report) insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 17,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 per share, for a total transaction of £25,610.40.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SHC stock opened at GBX 143.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.96. Shaftesbury Capital PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 124.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 162.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.34.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 2.40 EPS for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 141.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 185 price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 151 target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 176 target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 210 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 180.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio under management, valued at £5.4 billion, extends to 2.8 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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