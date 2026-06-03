Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given Hold Rating at TD Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen's price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.18% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Shake Shack from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.25.

Get Shake Shack alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 798,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. Shake Shack has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $144.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Sumaiya Balbale purchased 4,068 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,856.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,407 shares in the company, valued at $823,457.94. This trade represents a 43.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Josh Silverman acquired 8,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,550.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $500,550.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,616 shares of company stock worth $3,109,782. Company insiders own 8.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,535,000 after purchasing an additional 450,406 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,963,595 shares of the company's stock worth $159,385,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,084 shares of the company's stock worth $206,694,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $84,092,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 923,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,948,000 after buying an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company's stock.

More Shake Shack News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shake Shack, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shake Shack wasn't on the list.

While Shake Shack currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here