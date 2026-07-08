Shankar Achanta Sells 2,500 Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) EVP Shankar Achanta sold 2,500 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $71,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,618 shares in the company, valued at $75,162.78. This trade represents a 48.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shankar Achanta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Shankar Achanta sold 2,500 shares of FuelCell Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

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FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,438,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.59. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.31.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 132.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $21,149,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,505,430 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 647,151 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $9,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,600 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,609 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company's stock.

Key FuelCell Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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