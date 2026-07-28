SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.44 and last traded at $157.2650, with a volume of 61198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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