SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.79% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised their target price on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.67.

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SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Up 6.1%

SHAZ opened at $76.17 on Thursday. SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 5.89.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

SharonAI Holdings Inc is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, USA energy markets and infrastructure asset management. Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding. The company's products are: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding.

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