SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ) Short Interest Update

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,570,799 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the June 30th total of 1,504,062 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,034,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get SHAZ alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHAZ

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Price Performance

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.41 million, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 5.89.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

SharonAI Holdings Inc is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, USA energy markets and infrastructure asset management. Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding. The company's products are: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock wasn't on the list.

While SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here