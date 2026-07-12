Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shattuck Labs to an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Shattuck Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shattuck Labs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on STTK

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

STTK stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 1,727,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shattuck Labs

In related news, insider Abhinav A. Shukla sold 23,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $165,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,380 shares in the company, valued at $611,570.40. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Clay B. Siegall bought 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 318,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,432. The trade was a 24.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,907 shares of company stock worth $591,850. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter worth $15,072,000. NEXTBio Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,497,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $7,031,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $4,945,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2,968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,131,888 shares of the company's stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,997 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc NASDAQ: STTK is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten‐carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high‐affinity drug‐specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood‐brain barrier.

The company's lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shattuck Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shattuck Labs wasn't on the list.

While Shattuck Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here